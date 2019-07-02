Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 30th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Hasbrouck, Theresa S.

by WayneTimes.com
July 2, 2019

NEWARK: Theresa S. Hasbrouck, age 80, of Mill St., died Saturday June 29, 2019, at Rochester General. Theresa was born in Buffalo , October 31, 1938, daughter of Frank & Irene Borwski Dombrowski. She was a cook at Zappia Corner Tavern in Newark, & had helped her daughter Mary in the restaurant. Survived by her children : Cheryl (Bart) Fisher, Janet ( Jeff ) Alton, Catherine Mary Fitch (Paul Murphy), Kathleen ( Christopher ) Miller, Bob (Gloria Bulman) Hasbrouck, James (Pamela) Hasbrouck, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Brothers: Eddie, Matt, Steve, Dan, Joe Dombrowski. Predeceased by her husband John Sr., son John Jr., daughter Debbie Hammond in 1989, sister Mary Ann & brother Frank. A memorial mass will be Wednesday July 17, at 10 am, at St Michaels Church, Newark. Burial in East  Newark Cemetery. Arrangements by the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Hazel E.

SODUS: Age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Donald) Beckens; granddaughters, Debbie (Josh) Beckens and Michelle (Andy) Lewis. Hazel was a beloved GiGi to her four great-grandchildren Mercede, Matthew, Andrew, and Macy. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman, […]

Read More
McMullen, Philip C.

ONTARIO: Philip passed away on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 72. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Cecil and Lerneda McMullen. Philip was predeceased by his brother, Christopher McMullen and sister, Linda Banzon. Philip grew up in Sodus Point, NY and enjoyed spending time by the Lake […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square