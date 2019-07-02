Hasbrouck, Theresa S.

NEWARK: Theresa S. Hasbrouck, age 80, of Mill St., died Saturday June 29, 2019, at Rochester General. Theresa was born in Buffalo , October 31, 1938, daughter of Frank & Irene Borwski Dombrowski. She was a cook at Zappia Corner Tavern in Newark, & had helped her daughter Mary in the restaurant. Survived by her children : Cheryl (Bart) Fisher, Janet ( Jeff ) Alton, Catherine Mary Fitch (Paul Murphy), Kathleen ( Christopher ) Miller, Bob (Gloria Bulman) Hasbrouck, James (Pamela) Hasbrouck, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Brothers: Eddie, Matt, Steve, Dan, Joe Dombrowski. Predeceased by her husband John Sr., son John Jr., daughter Debbie Hammond in 1989, sister Mary Ann & brother Frank. A memorial mass will be Wednesday July 17, at 10 am, at St Michaels Church, Newark. Burial in East Newark Cemetery. Arrangements by the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com