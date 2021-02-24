Powered by Dark Sky
February 24th 2021, Wednesday
Hauf, Lillian B.

by WayneTimes.com
February 24, 2021

LYONS: Lillian B. Hauf, 92, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at a later date when restrictions ease at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Snell Rd. in Geneva.  Burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery in Waterloo, NY. Memorials in her name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Snell Rd., Geneva, NY  14456. Lillian was born in Rochester, NY on July 10, 1928 the daughter of Leslie and DeEtta Benge Gordon. She was married to Robert Hauf for 67 years until his death in 2017. She was a member of the Lyons VFW Auxiliary. Mrs. Hauf is survived by a daughter Kathleen (Gordon) Pickering of Lyons; a son Robert L. (Rebecca) Hauf of Marion; five grandchildren Charles (Rebecca) Pickering of Skaneateles, Denise (Jon) Moore of E. Syracuse, Robert W. (Kaylie) Hauf of Phelps, Daniel K. Hauf of Lyons, Emily Hauf of Marion; five great grandchildren Alexis, Charles, Corey, Lillian, Cora; a sister Janet Matthys of Sodus; a brother-in-law Carlton Landgraff of Rochester; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert; a brother Richard Goodman; many many in-laws. keysorfuneralhomes.com 

 

