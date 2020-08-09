Powered by Dark Sky
August 9th 2020, Sunday
Hausman, Brian C.

by WayneTimes.com
August 9, 2020

PALMYRA: Age 62, unexpectedly, but peacefully died on August 5, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his father, William Hausman. Brian is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McCormick; mother, Jean Hausman; brother, Bruce (Jill) Hausman; sister, Barb (Tim) Patnaude; grandchildren, Alexa Roland and Braydon Roland; nephews, Andrew Hausman, Matthew (Bronwyn) Patnaude, Kyle (Amanda) Hausman and John (Carrie-Lee) Patnaude. Brian worked on many construction projects in the five-county area and he was a proud operator for Local 832, which recently became Local 158, for many years. He enjoyed motorcycles, hot rods and snowmobiling. Brian also enjoyed spending time on the front porch of his home. All services will be private.  Contributions in Brian’s memory may be directed to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Buck, Alice M.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Please join the family for a graveside service with military honors at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra on Saturday, August 15 at 11am. In Lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256; Veteran’s […]

Read More
