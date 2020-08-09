Hausman, Brian C.

PALMYRA: Age 62, unexpectedly, but peacefully died on August 5, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his father, William Hausman. Brian is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McCormick; mother, Jean Hausman; brother, Bruce (Jill) Hausman; sister, Barb (Tim) Patnaude; grandchildren, Alexa Roland and Braydon Roland; nephews, Andrew Hausman, Matthew (Bronwyn) Patnaude, Kyle (Amanda) Hausman and John (Carrie-Lee) Patnaude. Brian worked on many construction projects in the five-county area and he was a proud operator for Local 832, which recently became Local 158, for many years. He enjoyed motorcycles, hot rods and snowmobiling. Brian also enjoyed spending time on the front porch of his home. All services will be private. Contributions in Brian’s memory may be directed to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.