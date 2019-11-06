Powered by Dark Sky
August 23rd 2020, Sunday
×
Havens, Jeffrey D.   

by WayneTimes.com
November 6, 2019

MACEDON: Born June 3, 1964 – passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after an unbelievably courageous battle with an unrelenting autoimmune disease. Jeff is pre-deceased by his Father, Gerald F. Havens, his Mother, Jean W. Havens and his sister, Jerilynn Havens-Colella. He is survived by his sisters, Lani (Bob) Verzillo, Jody Rieflin (Tom Walton), Lisa Foggett, Brother-in-law Sam Colella, nieces Rachel (Bob) Colella-Squire, Ashley (Tim) Rieflin-Hilde Brand, nephew John Paul (Shannon) Foggett, great nieces and nephews, and Susan Guild-Havens. A special thank you to Perinton Paving where Jeff worked for 30 years. The love and support from his work family never wavered. A special thank you to Mark Donoghue (Lifetime Care), Kathryn Drogan, NP and Dr. Arthur DeCross both from University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital. Please join the family Friday 12 noon at Webster Union Cemetery for a graveside service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm ( 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450)

