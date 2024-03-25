Havert, Linda A. 

NEWARK: Linda A. Havert, 73, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Rochester General Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5 PM on Apr. 28th at Whispering Winds Campground, 2 Country Club Lane, Newark, NY 14513. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Victor.

Linda was born in Canandaigua on April 28, 1950, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Bell. Linda was a nurse at Newark Wayne Community Hospital for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her grand kids. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by three children Michael Havert, Christy Wilson and Daniel Havert; seven grandchildren.

