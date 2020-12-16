Hawkins, Catherine J.

WALWORTH: Catherine passed away on December 9, 2020 at age 81. She was born in Fowler, NY to the late Elmer and Tina Donaldson. Catherine was also predeceased by her siblings, Laura and Loretta Lyman and her grandson, Wesley Chad Hawkins. Catherine is survived by her husband of 64 years, John “Jack” Hawkins; daughters, Judy (Bruce) Dayton and Suzi (Dave) Mance; sons, Edward (Debbie) Hawkins and Kenneth (Pam) Hawkins; grandchildren, Jesse (Jenn) Dayton, Christina Hawkins (Wesley’s wife), Dillon (Erica) Dayton, Eddie (Danielle) Hawkins, Savannah Hawkins, Krystal (Jason) Eddington, Colton Hawkins, and Kenny Hawkins; great grandchildren, Logan Hawkins, Jack McShea Dayton, Abigail Dayton, Riley Hawkins, Jacob Hawkins, and Maxwell Hawkins; several nieces and nephews. Catherine and Jack were married at St. Gregory’s Church in Marion, NY in 1956. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A past president of the West Walworth Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Catherine was also an avid painter and doll maker. She will be deeply missed by her family. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626, or Lap Robes for Veterans, C/O Nancy Van Apeldoorn, 72 Stanton St., Rochester, NY 14611, or North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church St., Wolcott, NY 14590. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Catherine’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.