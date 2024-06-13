Hawkins, John E. (Jack) 

WEST WALWORTH: John E. Hawkins (Jack), of West Walworth, NY, passed away on June 11, 2024, after a long illness. Born on November 4, 1936, to Eddie and Kay Hawkins of Penfield, NY. Jack lived in

West Walworth most of his life. Sadly, Jack was predeceased by his wife, Cathy, and grandson, Wesley Hawkins of Ontario, NY, his parents, Eddie and Kay Hawkins of Penfield, NY, and his in-laws, Elmer and Tina Donaldson of Wolcott, NY.

In 1956, Jack married his beloved wife, Cathy Donaldson, at St. Gregory’s church in Marion, NY. Together, they raised four children: Judy (Bruce) Dayton of Walworth, NY, Edward (Debbie) Hawkins of Walworth, NY, Suzi (David) Mance of Walworth, NY, and Kenny (Pam) Hawkins of Ontario, NY; eight grandchildren, Jesse (Jenn) Dayton, Dillon (Erica) Dayton, Eddie (Danielle) Hawkins, Christina Hawkins (Wesley’s wife), Savannah Hawkins, Krystal Hawkins, Colton (Emily) Hawkins, Kenny (Molly) Hawkins; six great-grandchildren, Logan Hawkins, Jack Dayton, Abbi Dayton, Riley Hawkins, Max Hawkins, and Jacob Hawkins.

Jack loved the outdoors, family, NASCAR, bluegrass, mountain music, and farming. Jack was a graduate of Aquinas, and he and his family had the Penfield Liquor Store for 56 years until his illness. He was an active and devoted volunteer serving the West Walworth Fire department for

over 50 years. He served as a past Chief and other positions and was also a member of the Wayne County Fire Chief’s Association.

Calling hours to celebrate Jack’s life will be held June 18, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo Street, Marion, NY 14505. Jack will be laid to rest at the Macedon Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A special thank you to the Maplewood Nursing home and all the home aides (family friends) for the care and kindness they gave Jack.

In lieu of flowers, the Hawkins family kindly requests donations be made to the West Walworth Fire Department, 3870 West Walworth Rd., Macedon, NY 14502, in Jack’s honor. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com