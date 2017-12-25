Monday, December 25, 2017
Obituaries

Hawkins, Wesley Chad “Wes”

ONTARIO: Wes passed away with his family by his side on December 21, 2017 at age 36.

Budinock, Dawn Marie (Shanley)

WOLCOTT: Age 58, died peacefully while surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, December 22, 2017. Dawn is survived by her husband, John, of 32 years. Her daughters, Alyssa (Dylan), and Kara. Sister, Darlene (Rick) Stevens, and brother, John “Skip” Shanley. Sisters-in-law, Christine, Nickoline, and Maureen. Nieces and Nephews, Alex (Stacy), Eric (Sara), Sabrina, Nicholas, Kasey, and Quinn. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth Shanley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Nick and Helen Budinock. Dawn was born April 8, 1959 in Batavia, NY...