Hawley, Alton

SODUS: Age 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 1st, 2018. Alton, affectionately known as “Tex” was born on June 15th, 1936 to Cy & Mabel Hawley. As a child, Alton attended St. James Baptist in Red Rock, TX. He graduated from Weldon High School in Gladewater, TX. He retired after 40 years at Curtice & Burns in Red Creek, NY. He was a faithful member of the Living Word Assembly of God in Ontario, NY. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nellie; son, Ralph (Deborah) of Rochester; sister, Gladys Hawley Jackson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; god daughter, Celeste. He was predeceased by brothers, Lester, Edward, Vernell, Douglas and Coye; sister, Doretha Gordon. The family would like to express special thanks to Carrie & Bill Foster, Alfreda & Ricky Gamble, Ed Tobin and Frank Taylor. Friends and family are invited to call 10:00am-12:00pm, Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral services will be held also on Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com