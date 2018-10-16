Hawthorne, Robert F. 

WILLIAMSON: Died (Monday) October 1, 2018 at Heather Hills Hospice in New Port Richey, FL at age 80. He is predeceased by his daughter: Michelle; mother: Mary and brother, Jim. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Army. He leaves behind his wife: Kathleen; children: Daniel (Lynne), Lisa Calabresi, Lauren Pankewytch, and Robert, Jr. (Debbie); seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville on October 27, 2018 at 11am followed by a celebration of Robert’s life at the Pultneyville Fire Hall. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com