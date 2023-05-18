Powered by Dark Sky
May 18th 2023, Thursday
Hayden, Geoffrey J. 

May 18, 2023

MARION: Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 17, 2023 at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Thomas Means; sister and brother-in-law, Margo and John Harper. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Karen; son, Craig (Karen) Hayden; daughter, Kristen Means; grandchildren, Kirstie (Brian) Tabaczynski, Kathryn (Nick) Johnson, Kaitlyn (Anthony) Coriddi, Jenna (Rob) Allen, Andrew (Shannen) Hayden; 5 great-grandchildren, Maylin, Adrianna, Owen, Luca and Logan.

Geoffrey was a member of the Second Reformed Church of Marion. There will be no prior calling hours, service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Hayden, Geoffrey J. 

