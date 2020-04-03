Obituaries
Hayes, Bret Hamilton
60, of North Rose, passed away Thursday, April 02, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Barton P. Hayes, and, Erma Finch Hayes. Prior to retirement he was employed at Garlocks in Palmyra. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, socializing at the local watering hole “R Bar” aka his apartment, and tinkering around the house. He is predeceased by a brother, Herbert Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Penny Gardner Hayes, daughter, Haley (Rick Hewitt) Hayes of Sodus, sons, Nathan (Sabrina Brown) Hayes or North Rose, Elijah (Tara Camacho) Hayes of North Rose, brothers, Barton (Linda) Paul Hayes , Jr., of North Rose, Matthew Hayes of North Rose, Shannon Hayes or North Rose, sisters, Bonnie Lapp of North Rose, Elizabeth Meade of North Rose, SueAnn (John) Buzzelli of Walworth, and, Joann (David Becker) Pierce of North Rose, brother in law. Brian (Dianna) Gardner, Grandchildren, Camilla Hewitt, StarLynn Hayes, Issac Hayes, Owen Ayotte, Braxton Hayes, Emelia Hayes, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstances calling hours and a funeral service will take place at an undetermined date at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Burial will follow at Rose Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.com
