Hayes, Hamilton

Calling Hours for Bret Hamilton Hayes, who passed April 02, 2020, are Friday, August 07, 2:00-4:00 PM, 6:00-8:00 PM, at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, A funeral service Saturday, August 08, at 1:00 PM, followed by burial at Rose Cemetery. Social Distancing and masks will be required.www.catoredcreek.com