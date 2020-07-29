Obituaries
Hayes, Hamilton
Calling Hours for Bret Hamilton Hayes, who passed April 02, 2020, are Friday, August 07, 2:00-4:00 PM, 6:00-8:00 PM, at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, A funeral service Saturday, August 08, at 1:00 PM, followed by burial at Rose Cemetery. Social Distancing and masks will be required.www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Good morning everyone! Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 7/28/20, Wayne County Public Health can...
RRH Mobile Mammograms in Ontario, July 29
The Ontario Public Library will host the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center for drop-in and scheduled mammograms on Wednesday...
Local Good Citizen Awards announced by DAR
Drew Holahan, son of Annette and Timothy Holahan of Marion, NY was the first-place winner of the Good Citizen Program...
Recent Obituaries
Prokop, Timothy J.
PALMYRA: died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 81. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am...
Carson, Dolores L.
SODUS: Passed away on Wednesday, July 29th at age 89. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Richard. She is survived...
Haak, Alma R. (Van Hall)
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Alma died on July 28, 2020 at age 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Haak; son, Donald...