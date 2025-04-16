What are you looking for?

Haywood, Michael A. 

April 16, 2025
SODUS: Michael A. Haywood, 82 passed away peacefully Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Newark Wayne Hospital, with his family by his side.

In keeping with family’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Pennsylvania.   

Michael was born February 5, 1943 in Coalport, PA, the son of George and Ann (Connelley) Haywood.  He drove tractor trailer for a time then became warehouse manager at Heluva Good Cheese in Sodus, in 1962.  He loved to spend time in the woods hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (Adamczyk), and his son Michael A.J. Haywood.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tom Haywood.

