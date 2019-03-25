Heath, Helen C.

NEWARK: Helen C. Heath, 99, died on Monday (March 25, 2019) at the DeMay Living Center. Mrs. Heath was born on August 24, 1919 in Westport, New York, the daughter of Frank and Kathryn Ryan Connors. She was a graduate of the Rochester Business Institute and a long time office manager for Roy Mason Distributing. Helen was a communicant of St. Michael Church where she helped with rummage sales and the Martha Ministries. She was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society and the Legion of Mary. Helen had also volunteered at the Newark Food Closet. She is survived by several nieces and nephews including Kit (Bill) Shea of Newark. Helen was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1950, sisters Margaret Ferrell and Marie Connors; a brother Francis Connors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday (March 30, 2019) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to St Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com