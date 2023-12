ONTARIO: Beverly died on December 6, 2023 at age 94. Survived by her Daughter Judy Moore of CA.; Sons, Stephen (Laurie) Heberle, Timothy (Rhonda) Heberle both of Florida; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. A Mass will be offered, 10AM Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster, NY 14580. Her committal will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery. Donations, in memory of Beverly, may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com and Beverly’s tribute wall to leave a condolence.