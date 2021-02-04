Heberle, John Robert (aka Snakeman)

WILLIAMSON: Passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2021 at the age of 68. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. John retired from the postal service of Rochester, NY. He loved to fish and take nature walks. He also enjoyed working with and educating others about all sorts of reptiles with snakes being his favorite. He had a witty and amazing sense of humor. He loved and was devoted to his family and made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed spending the last few winters at his and Christie’s Florida home in Tarpon Springs where he also became friends with many. John was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Agnes, brother Edwin, sister Barbara and son Angus. He is survived by his son JR (Cindie), daughter Dawn (Scott) Stepson Corrado (Tori) several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and longtime live-in love Christie. John will be greatly missed by many, but never forgotten.