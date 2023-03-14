Heberle, Jr. Thomas W. 

ONTARIO: Sunday, March 12, 2023, age 70. Predeceased by his father, Thomas. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Chris; children, Matthew (Rachel), Emily, Amanda and Nicholas (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Evan, Wesleigh, Natalie, Preston and Elouise; mother, Melanie; siblings, Karen (Roger) Dobbs, Paul (Sherman) Heberle and Linda Hill; nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to Peg and Chuck Peluso.

Calling hours were held on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster, where his Funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, March 19. Interment at Webster Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, 76 Fall St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148, MS Copay Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839 or Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.