Connect with us
Search
E-Edition

Obituaries

Hebert, Marlene 

WayneTimes.com

Published

14 hours ago

on

SODUS: Passed away on April 21, 2020  at age 85.  She was predeceased by her parents, George  and Leona Schilling; loving husband, Robert Hebert; brothers, DuWane, Eldon, Neil, Dale Schilling and sister, Joan DuVall. Marlene is survived by her sisters, Joyce DuVall, Kathy Minwell, Karen Lanning and Lynn Cotton; brother, Richard Schilling; along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Finger Lakes Cremation, LLC. Condolences may be offered at www.fingerlakescremationllc.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments