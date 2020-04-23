Hebert, Marlene 

SODUS: Passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 85. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Leona Schilling; loving husband, Robert Hebert; brothers, DuWane, Eldon, Neil, Dale Schilling and sister, Joan DuVall. Marlene is survived by her sisters, Joyce DuVall, Kathy Minwell, Karen Lanning and Lynn Cotton; brother, Richard Schilling; along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Finger Lakes Cremation, LLC. Condolences may be offered at www.fingerlakescremationllc.com