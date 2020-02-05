Hecht, Mary F. 

RED CREEK: Passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. Born December 1, 1964 in Rochester Predeceased by her parents Maynard & Beverly; brother James;daughter Jasmine. Survived by her son Robert (Samantha) Smith, Siblings: Debbie (John) Holtz, Michael (Pat) Hecht, Kathy (Richard) Langdon, Colleen Cannioto, Joe Hecht; aunts & uncle, cousins & many nieces & nephews. Special thank you to Strong Memorial Staff. Services and Interment were private.