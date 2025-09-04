Heck, Lucille M. (McIntyre) 

February 18, 1931 – August 31, 2025

SODUS: Lucille M. Heck, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the DeMay Living Center.

Born on McIntyre Road in Sterling NY, Lucille was the youngest daughter of the late Melvin F. and Ruby E. (Carter) McIntyre. She attended Fair Haven and Hannibal Schools. In 1950, she married Melvin F. Heck and moved to Sodus NY, where they raised 6 children on the family farm.

Lucille retired from the Sodus Primary School. Early on she worked as a teacher’s aide and later as an assistant in the nurse’s office, a job she loved. She impacted generations of students and staff with her kind and gentle spirit. In addition, Lucille worked at Blossom View and Wayne County Nursing Homes as well as having several private home care clients over the years.

After retirement, Lucille enjoyed caring for her yard and gardens. She treasured seeing wildlife on her property but especially loved the nesting bluebirds; and the hummingbirds and orioles that regularly came to her window feeder. As the years passed, her gardens grew smaller and the trees bigger, but she still enjoyed mowing her front yard … and would often stop to see if monarchs had laid eggs on the milkweed. Baking bread and cookies, reading and crosswords were some of her favorite past times. But mostly she loved it when friends and family would sit and visit.

Lucille is survived by her children Linda LaGasse, Robert Heck, Jim (Cindy) Heck, Susan (Donald Davenport) Wren, and Cathy (David) Willmott; grandchildren Eric (Lauren) Heck, Nate (Hannah) Heck, Angela (Kip) DeLisio, Karen (Jason) Affronti, Wendy (Ethan Holmes) Wren, Cory Wren, Nicole Wren, Terri (Nick) Brown, Jeff (Rachel) Wren, Richard (Mikey Youngs) Itara, and Jessica (JD) Freer; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lucille was predeceased by her son David J. Heck; son-in-law Patrick LaGasse; sister Ruth Holden; brother Paul McIntyre and former husband, Melvin Heck.

Burial will take place at Springbrook Cemetery, in Sterling, at the convenience of the family.