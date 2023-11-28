Powered by Dark Sky
November 28th 2023, Tuesday
Heckler, Emily Noel

by WayneTimes.com
November 28, 2023

WOLCOTT: Emily Noel Heckler, 94, passed away Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Newark Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side.

According to Noel’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Emily was born in Rochester, NY on December 25, 1928, the daughter of the late Rene and Emily M. (Fritz) Heckler. She was a graduate of West Irondequoit High School. She owned a letter writing shop and also worked at JC Penny’s in Irondequoit. Emily was an animal lover who especially loved cats and enjoyed raising sheep and goats.

Emily is survived by her niece; Sherry L. Smith and nephew Charles E. Heckler; several grand nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Noel was preceded in death by her brother Rene Heckler Jr. and her nephew; Michel Heckler

