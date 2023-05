SODUS: Michel Rene Heckler, an avid aviator, hunter and fisherman, passed away at home in Sodus, NY on May 13th, 2023. Mike was 79 years old. He is survived by his wife Kim Braun, daughters Bonnie Safyurtlu, Holly and Anna Heckler, granddaughters Elena and Lauren Safyurtlu, sister Sherry Smith, nephews Chris and Tim Smith, brother Charles Heckler, niece Lyndsey and nephew Shawn Heckler and his loyal beagle, Hazel. He was preceded in death by his son Michael. Mike endured over a year of Glioblastoma. A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday May 27th at 12pm at the Williamson-Sodus Airport.