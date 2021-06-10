Heckman, Barbara J. “Cook”

MACEDON/PENFIELD: Barbara entered into eternal peace on June 7, 2021 at age 87. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Heckman. Barbara is survived by her sons, David (Donna) and Thomas (Kate) Heckman; grandsons Joseph (Stephanie), Andrew (Kristie), Daniel and Brian Heckman; great grandchildren Joey, Mia, Ella and Ivy Heckman; extended family; Joelle (Ken) Springer, Bethany (Bradley) McGeary, Jacob (Kourtney) Deisenroth; and their children, Logan, Kayla, Cole, Cora, Jace, Max and Eli; sister, Irene Reus and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara loved time with family and friends and enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing Euchre and other card games. During her time at Heathwood Assisted Living she never missed a chance to play “Dime Bingo” with her fellow residents. Barbara was a homemaker who loved baking and anyone who visited her home always knew there would be cookies in the cookie jar and a pie in the refrigerator. Her “Santa” cookies at Christmas time were legendary within the family. She also loved canning and regularly made and canned jams, jellies, pickles, etc. that were shared with family and friends.

As a young woman, Barb received some decorative salt and pepper shakers from her aunt and her grandmother and that was the start of an impressive collection that adorned the walls in the family dining room. Seemed like anytime family and friends came across unique salt and pepper sets they would bring them to Barb and her collection grew to over 200 sets that were regularly swapped out for the different seasons of the year. In her later years, the staff at Heathwood Assisted Living where she lived, enjoyed checking out the smaller collection she would have on display in her room.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a funeral service to celebrate the life of Barbara will be offered on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to either the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.