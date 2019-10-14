Obituaries
Heckman, Nancy
LYONS: Nancy Heckman age 71 passed away peacefully on Friday October 11, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call Thursday, October 17th from 2pm to 4pm at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4pm. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery. Nancy was born May 18, 1948 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and Margaret Smith. Nancy is survived by her siblings, Leon Smith, Virginia Storz, Kenneth Smith Jr., Elwood (Helen) Smith and Steven (Bonnie) Smith; nieces and nephews. Nancy is predeceased by Parents, Kenneth Sr. and Margaret Smith and her husband, Harry Heckman.
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 10 Sodus 5, Holley 0 Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0 PM: Sam Quick 1G, 2A;...
Newark Quartet performs at opening of Veteran Administration’s Clinic
Four Newark High School musicians sang the National Anthem at the ribbon-cutting ceremony September 26th of the new 84,000-square-foot, state-of...
US companies walk fine line when doing business with China
By Mae Anderson AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) The furor over a tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager...
Recent Obituaries
Tarver, Maleek Tyree
GENEVA/LYONS: Maleek Tyree Tarver 26, died on October 10, 2019. He is survived by his son Kingsley Tarver, his mother...
Hoad, Kris A.
PHELPS: Kris passed away on October 14, 2019 at age 62. She was born in Clifton Springs, NY to the...
Tuper, Tina Marie
ALTON: Age 53, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed...