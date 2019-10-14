Heckman, Nancy 

LYONS: Nancy Heckman age 71 passed away peacefully on Friday October 11, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call Thursday, October 17th from 2pm to 4pm at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4pm. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery. Nancy was born May 18, 1948 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and Margaret Smith. Nancy is survived by her siblings, Leon Smith, Virginia Storz, Kenneth Smith Jr., Elwood (Helen) Smith and Steven (Bonnie) Smith; nieces and nephews. Nancy is predeceased by Parents, Kenneth Sr. and Margaret Smith and her husband, Harry Heckman.