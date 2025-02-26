Hedgepeth, Marylou (nee Crosby)

PALMYRA: Marylou Hedgepeth (nee Crosby), 92, passed away peacefully in her home on February 23rd, 2025. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Hedgepeth; and her sister, Jane Young;. She is survived by her children, Mark (Deborah), Ron (Suzanne), and Alice;

grandchildren, Hylah, Abigail, Dylan, Peyton, Kyle, Ian, Ailia, and Marina; 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as loving, and supportive in-laws.

Marylou grew up on a dairy farm in Dorloo, NY. She attended Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, AL, Philadelphia Bible Institute, and Empire State College. Marylou’s strong Christian faith was a source of strength to her throughout her lifetime. She had a love of books, reading, storytelling, and derived much joy from her years of work in the Ontario Elementary School Library. During her retirement, she volunteered in her church library and loved to grow flowers.

There will be no prior calling hours. A small service for Marylou will be held at a future date at the discretion of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com