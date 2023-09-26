Hegeman, Eugene Harlan

RED CREEK: Eugene Harlan Hegeman, 82, of Conquest, NY, passed away on September 22, 2023. He was born on May 2, 1941, in Rochester, NY. Eugene was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Eugene is survived by his daughter, Annette Harvey, his son, Ken Stevens, as well as his grandchildren, Tonya, Lyle, David, Heather, Brooke, Taylor, Dakota; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hegeman.

A memorial service will be held in Eugene’s honor at 11am on September 30, at Countryside Methodist Church, 10511 Duck Lake Rd, Port Byron, NY 13140.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA in Eugene’s memory.

Please join us in celebrating Eugene’s life and honoring his memory.

