Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 27th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Hegeman, Eugene Harlan

by WayneTimes.com
September 26, 2023

RED CREEK: Eugene Harlan Hegeman, 82, of Conquest, NY, passed away on September 22, 2023. He was born on May 2, 1941, in Rochester, NY. Eugene was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Eugene is survived by his daughter, Annette Harvey, his son, Ken Stevens, as well as his grandchildren, Tonya, Lyle, David, Heather, Brooke, Taylor, Dakota; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hegeman.

A memorial service will be held in Eugene’s honor at 11am on September 30, at Countryside Methodist Church, 10511 Duck Lake Rd, Port Byron, NY 13140.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA in Eugene’s memory.

Please join us in celebrating Eugene’s life and honoring his memory.

Please support your local florist 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Parker, Joyce A.

 NEWARK: Joyce A. Parker, 77,  passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Friends may call from 4-7PM on Friday, September, September 29, 2023, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY. A private graveside service will be held at South Lyons Cemetery. In […]

Read More
Hegeman, Eugene Harlan

RED CREEK: Eugene Harlan Hegeman, 82, of Conquest, NY, passed away on September 22, 2023. He was born on May 2, 1941, in Rochester, NY. Eugene was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Eugene is survived by his daughter, Annette Harvey, his son, Ken Stevens, as well as his grandchildren, Tonya, Lyle, David, Heather, Brooke, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square