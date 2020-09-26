Hegeman Martha Jane

MACEDON: Martha passed away on September 23, 2020, with her family by her side, at age 66. She was born and grew up in Macedon, NY. Martha is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert; children Brian (Kylie) Hegeman, and Erin (Bret) Hegeman; siblings Tom (Janet) Bills, Peg (Tom) Estrich, Carol (Lance) Warner, and Jack (Kim) Bills; 3 grandchildren, Quinn, Eli, and Annika, many aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Charles and her mother, Ann Bills, who passed away on September 17, 2020. She worked as an accountant for over 40 years, first at Chase Bank and most recently at The Daily Messenger. Martha enjoyed summer vacations spent camping with her family, from Maine to Virginia. Martha’s hobbies included sewing, gardening, and baking, all of which she cherished sharing first with her children and then with her grandchildren. She was a constant model of kindness, generosity, selflessness, and patience, for which she’ll always be remembered. After retiring, she hand-made several dozen fleece blankets for newborn children at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and Catholic Charities. In recent years, she found help from local Parkinson’s support groups including LOUD Crowd and Rock Steady Boxing. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Newark, for over 40 years, having served as a Eucharistic Minister, and volunteered with numerous groups and for many events. Family and friends may call at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 AM at St Michael’s Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. Martha will be privately laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hildebrandt Hospice Center -