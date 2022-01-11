Heidenreich, Jane M. (nee Burm)

LYONS: With heavy hearts, the family mourns the peaceful passing of Jane M. Heidenreich (nee Burm) on January 7, 2022.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children Cynthia (Robert) Herman, Kristine (David) Wagner, Saxon (Mary) Heidenreich Jr. and Heidi Heidenreich; grandchildren Jamie Wagner, Hannah Young, Hilary (Jeremy) Frey and Brooke (Jeremiah) Minkau; great-grandchildren Kaylea, Daphne, Madelyn and Riley; brother Thomas Burm, sister-in-law Helen (Ron) Ceravolo and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Saxon, in 1987, her parents Frank and Sadie Burm and brother Frank Burm.

Jane worked for Wayne County Department of Social Services for 27 years. She was an active member in the CSEA Union, President of the Supervisory Unit and a member of the Local Board of Directors. She was a bowler and member of the Wayne County Womens Bowling Association and held office. Her other community involvements were in the Lyons VFW Womens Auxiliary and the Friends of the Lyons Public Library. She loved to read. After her retirement she spent many hours there as a volunteer.

Memorials in Jane’s rememberance may be made to the Friends of the Lyons Public Library or a charity of your choice.

Calling hours will not be observed and a private burial will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons