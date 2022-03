LYONS: Mike Heimer, 57, died Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Geneva Living Center.

A private burial service was held at South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Mr. Heimer was born in Germany on July 3, 1964. He as machinist for Parker Hannifin.

He is survived by two aunts Cathy (Jake) Emmel and Nancy DeMay and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Timothy and Brigitte Heimer Bullock.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com