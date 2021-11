NEWARK: Age 53, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Rose Pearce of Lockport; brother, Eugene Heise of Franklin County; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, 1pm – 5pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Nana’s Village Restaurant, 212 N Main St, Newark, NY 14513. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.