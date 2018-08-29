Heise, Janet M. 

NEWARK: Age 78, died on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene in 2012. She is survived by 5 children, Dawn Griffith of Williamson, Rose Pearce of Lockport, Cheryl David of Rochester, David Heise of Newark and Eugene Heise of Franklin County; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Lorraine Blackburn of Gouverneur, Sally Blackburn of Florida, Sue Coller of Gouverneur; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude for the loving care she received from all of her “homecare staff” and the staff at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-5:00pm, Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral service will be held promptly at 5:00pm. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W Miller St. Suite #6, Newark, NY 14513.