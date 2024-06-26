Powered by Dark Sky
Heise, Kevin R. Leo

by WayneTimes.com
June 26, 2024

SODUS: Kevin R. Heise passed away September 9, 2022.

Friends and family of Kevin are invited to call Saturday July 6th from 2 to 4pm at the Norton Funeral home 45 West Main St. Sodus.

Kevin was born January 1st, 1978 in Arcadia, Florida, the son the late Dawn Griffith. 

Kevin was a jack of all trades. He did great on his side jobs and work projects of many kind and would help his Aunt Rose with many projects.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Heise; his son Dekoda Heise; his 4 daughter’s Jayla, Lexie, Lana, and Mercy; his brother Albert Webber; his sister Alesha Rodgers and many loved nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Kevin is preceded in death by his mother Dawn Griffith.

Kevin’s family says goodbye with a heavy heart, as he was loved and will be sorely missed by many.

