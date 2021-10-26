Helch, Charlene “Char” E. (TenEyck)

PALMYRA: Age 56, passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2021, at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Char was born on April 21st, 1965, in Waterloo New York, the daughter of Douglas J. and Ruth TenEyck. She enjoyed her career of 16 years in the travel and tourism industry and 18 years for Wayne County, NY. From very early on in life, she was always known for having an adventurous soul and loved traveling, dancing and boating. In her time, she had been to Hong Kong, Hawaii, The Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Jamaica, and Bermuda, to name a few. Among all, her most beloved place was Anna Maria Island, FL. There is no doubt she was never afraid to explore and learn new things. She was the kind of person who could make new friends everywhere she went with her outgoing, upbeat, positive personality and maintained those friendships whether near or far.

She always had a huge heart and a special way with people that could put a smile on anyone’s face. The kind of person who could light up a room the moment she walked in. She was a loving and supportive wife, an inspiring and caring mother, and a gift to all those who knew her. Some of her best-known phrases were “Don’t be negative, let’s talk about something positive” and “Do big things!” The world truly was a better place as a result of her presence, and she will be deeply missed.

Char is survived by her husband of 30 years James Helch, daughter Candice, son Carter, grandchildren Kailey, Jace, and Elizabeth, siblings: Ione (Lee) Pollard, Douglas D. TenEyck, Sandy (Barry) Virts, Randy (Merri) TenEyck, Connie (Greg) Donk, Heath TenEyck, her loving mother Ruth TenEyck and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Douglas J. TenEyck, and in-laws Augustus F. and Joan M. Helch.

Char’s family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Lipson Cancer Center in Clifton Springs and Rochester Regional Hospice staff for their exceptional care and compassion and to all that sent cards, well wishes, and support during this difficult time.

Chars’ family asks that any donations be considered for the American Cancer society and The Lipson Cancer center in Clifton springs New York.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.