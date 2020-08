CANANDAIGUA/FAIRPORT: Passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Bill was born in Fairport, NY on September 22, 1940 to the late John Henry Franklin and Harriet Ann Heltzel and is survived by his sister Nancy Ann Wint. Bill was a 1940 graduate of Fairport High School and was in the Marine Corps from 1962 through 1965. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Canandaigua VA doctors, nurses and staff for the care and compassion they provided Bill. All services will be private. To leave a condolence, light a candle or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com