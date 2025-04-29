Hemingway, Hope

LYONS: Hope Hemingway, 71, passed away at her home on April 24, 2025. Born on September 13, 1953 in Auburn, New York to John and Marjorie (Dale) Hemingway, she grew up in Lyons, New York. Graduating in 1971 from Lyons Central School, she attended Mount Ida Junior College in Newton, Massachusetts and Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York with a degree in Physical Education and Business.

After a year working for Tupperware in Vermont, Hope returned to help operate the family businesses, H.C. Hemingway and Company in Clyde, New York and Lyons Canning Company in North Rose, New York. After the closure of both businesses, she worked for Wayne County Social Services for 21 years until her retirement in 2019 as a Principal Account Clerk. Hope was a board member at both Clifton Springs Hospital and Lyons Community Hospital.

She is predeceased by her mother and father, brothers John and Mark, and brother-in-law Lee

Heaviside. Hope is survived by her sisters, Dale (Jim) Brady and Faith Heaviside, along with several nieces and nephews.

At Hope’s request, there will be no services but a private burial will take place at the family estate in Maine. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.