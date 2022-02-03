Hemstreet, Thomas

ONTARIO: Thomas Hemstreet, age 55, of Ontario, New York passed away January 27, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Tom was a good-hearted man who was always willing to help others. He was involved with scouting so many years no one could count. Like so many in his family proudly boasted the rake of Eagle Scout. He was a Scout Leader and Camp Director in New York and Connecticut during summers.

He worked for Wayne Central School as a bus driver where he was well-loved by his students and coworkers. He enjoyed doing photography, cooking, and loved the outdoors and camping.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary Mulry Hemstreet and his brother Charles Hemstreet. He is survived by his believed son Ryan Hemstreet of Ontario, NY. One brother, Donald Hemstreet of New Baltimore, NY. Two sisters, Catherine Saxton of Hamden, CT. and Peggy (Chuck) Fulkerson of Dunnellon, FL. and sister-in-law Kathryn Hemstreet of Ansonia, CT. He leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored him and tons of scouts and friends. There are not enough words to describe how much Thomas will be missed by everyone who knew him.

There will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of Thomas life will be held at a later Date.

Ryan and the entire family would like to thank everyone for their compassion and support.