Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 3rd 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Hemstreet, Thomas

by WayneTimes.com
February 3, 2022

ONTARIO: Thomas Hemstreet, age 55, of Ontario, New York passed away January 27, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Tom was a good-hearted man who was always willing to help others. He was involved with  scouting so many years no one could count. Like so many in his family proudly boasted the rake of Eagle Scout. He was a Scout Leader and Camp Director in New York and Connecticut during summers.

He worked for Wayne Central School as a bus driver where he was well-loved by his students and coworkers. He enjoyed doing photography, cooking, and loved the outdoors and camping.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary Mulry Hemstreet and his brother Charles Hemstreet. He is survived by his believed son Ryan Hemstreet of Ontario, NY. One brother, Donald Hemstreet of New Baltimore, NY. Two sisters, Catherine Saxton of Hamden, CT. and Peggy (Chuck) Fulkerson of Dunnellon, FL. and sister-in-law Kathryn Hemstreet of Ansonia, CT. He leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored him and tons of scouts and friends. There are not enough words to describe how much Thomas will be missed by everyone who knew him.

There will be no calling hours or services.  A celebration of Thomas life will be held at a later Date.

Ryan and the entire family would like to thank everyone for their compassion and support.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Collins, Lloyd

BIG CANOE, GEORGIA: Lloyd Collins of Big Canoe, Georgia, 80, passed away at home on January 27th, 2022, with his family at his side. Lloyd was born on August 14, 1941, in Lyons, New York, to Clayton Oral and Thelma Clingerman Collins. He was raised in Sodus, NY, where he explored many entrepreneurial interests. Prior […]

Read More
Church, James S. “Jim”

ONTARIO: Jim passed away on February 2, 2022 at age 78. He was born in Rochester to the late Benjamin (Stan) and Doris Church. Jim was also predeceased by his brother, Richard Thomas and daughters, Linda Lou and Lorraine Ann Church. Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria Church; children, David Church and Jill (Bob) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square