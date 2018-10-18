Hendrikse, Albert “Al” F. Jr.

SODUS PT.: Age 85, died Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Al was predeceased by his son Matthew in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally; son, Al (Lisa) Hendrikse of Sodus Pt.; grandchildren, Hank Hendrikse of Sodus, Melanie Hendrikse of Williamson, Lisa Hendrikse of Sodus, Matthew (Erica) Hendrikse of Ontario, Laura Rowe of Rochester; 8 great grandchildren; brother-in-law’s, Bob (Cindy) Fitzpatrick of Brighton and Jack Fitzpatrick of Buffalo; sister-in-law’s, Gail Ludwig of Sodus, Nan Wentz of Sodus; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to a gathering from 12:00pm-4:00pm, Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at the Steger Haus Restaurant, 7171 N. Geneva Rd., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Sodus Point Fire Dept., 8364 Bay St, PO Box 139, Sodus Point, NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com