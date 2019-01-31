Obituaries
Hendrix, Jr., Eddie Lee
CLYDE: Eddie passed away on January 24, 2019. A full obituary will be posted soon. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 9 AM – 11 AM on Monday (February 4) at Christ Community Church, 27 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY 14433, where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will take place in the Spring. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
CCE presents Bluebirds & More, February 23
Come out on February 23rd at 1:00 pm for “Bluebirds and More” from John Rogers, Co-founder and lifetime board member...
Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual commemoration of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was organized again this year by the group...
Trump, Congress leaders reach deal to end shutdown
By Andrew Taylor & Alan Fram Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump...
Recent Obituaries
Hendrix, Jr., Eddie Lee
CLYDE: Eddie passed away on January 24, 2019. A full obituary will be posted soon. Family and friends may gather...
McMann Jr., Sherman C.
MACEDON: Passed away on January 27th 2019 at the age of 56. Sherman was born on March 23rd 1962 in...
DiSisto, Cpl. Marco
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Tuesday) January 29, 2019 at age 93. He was born in Rochester, NY on...