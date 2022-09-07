Henline, Sandra J.

PORT GIBSON: Died suddenly on September 4, 2022 at the age of 82. Private burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery. Please join the family for a memorial service at 11am on Saturday, September 17 at the Port Gibson United Methodist Church. Please consider memorials in Sandy’s name to Port Gibson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 234, Port Gibson, NY 14537.

Sandy had been a member of the Port Gibson United Methodist Church for over 53 years. She loved her church and considered the congregation her second family.

Sandy was predeceased by her husband William “Bill” Henline in 1997 and her sister Sheila Milton. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Henline and Noreen (Jim Allen) Henline; sister Sharon Witt; brother Gary Gavitt; grandchildren Kimberly Van Brunt, Brandon (Kristyn) Allen, Brittany (Cody) Allen; great-grandchildren Jade, Ethan, Landon, Mason, Aubrey and Noah and special friends Bonnie, Catherine and Esther.