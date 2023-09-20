Henning, Mary L. 

MACEDON: Mary passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents Perry and Julia “Irene” Peck of Fairport; her husband of 60 years Kenneth Henning; brothers, Jack, Dick, and Fred Peck; sisters, Ann Bills and Ruthie Fuller; and sister-in-law Frances Henning. She is survived by her sister Margaret Baker; brothers-in-law Roger Henning and Charles Fuller; three children, Bill (Kathy), Jane (Vini Hegarty), and Jim (Marcia); grandchildren, Matt (Rebecca), Lindsey (Mike), Nick (Autumn), Caitlin, and Norah; and great grandchildren, Kirk, Connor, Bailee, Liam, Lucy, and Declan.

Mary met her husband Ken at a square dance at the Fairport Town Hall and they were married in 1953. She loved living close to her siblings and being able to raise their families together. Throughout the years, family was extremely important to Mary and she loved getting to see her family grow and change. She always looked forward to summer family picnics at her sister’s Ann and Margaret’s houses and Christmas parties at the Macedon Center Fire Hall. She took an interest in hearing about the updates in her many nieces and nephews lives each year. As a great niece shared, “she had the ability to make us all feel seen and known, even though there were so many of us great nieces and nephews. And always quick with the camera to document

our gatherings". By the end of a night, you could be sure to find Mary, her siblings, and their spouses engaged in a competitive game of euchre or canasta around the table. Mary had an adventurous spirit and one of her favorite hobbies over the years was traveling the country with her husband Ken. Whether visiting her beloved friends in Alberta Canada, exploring the National Parks out West, walking the beach in New Smyrna Beach, Fl each winter, camping throughout the ADKs, or snowmobiling and cross country skiing in Old Forge, she invited new experiences and always enjoyed seeing new sites. Mary was an extremely outgoing and generous person who enjoyed many volunteer ventures throughout the years. Most notably, Mary was a beloved 4H leader for over 40 years of the Happy-Go-Lucky 4-H group. She had a passion for sharing her knowledge of sewing, cooking, baking, and various home ventures with generations of children over the years. You could always be sure to catch her at the 4H dairy booth each summer at the Wayne County Fair. Her love for bluebirds began when she led a 4-H project building bird houses. That theme continued throughout the rest of her life. Mary had a strong faith and enjoyed many years attending St. Patrick’s and St. Ann’s parishes with family and her sister Ann. She found great joy in participating in the Social Ministry and volunteering weekly at the St. Patrick’s Food Pantry as well as delivering Meals On Wheels throughout her community. She was a familiar face weekly at Walmart at 6:30 am, often with 2 cartloads of groceries for the food Pantry. She continued until age 90, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to stop.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 4:30PM to 7:30PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, September 25, 2023, 10AM, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 52 West Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502. Inurnment will follow at the Macedon Center Cemetery. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit the tribute wall for Mary’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Please consider memorial donations, as an alternative to floral arrangements, be made in memory of Mary, to the Macedon Food Pantry, c/o St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 52 West Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502.