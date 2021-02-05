Henning, Noelle Marie

PALMYRA: Noelle passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a fierce fight of 10 years against cancer on February 3, 2021 at age 65. She was born in Rochester, NY to Joseph and Alice Black (deceased). Noelle was also predeceased by her mother-in-law, Frances Henning. Noelle was a strong, kind-hearted woman filled with so much joy and laughter. She lived for her family and friends. She also greatly enjoyed sewing and being active outside, walking, boating and gardening. She will forever be remembered for her love of life and resilient spirit; we cherish the gift of having Noelle in our life. Noelle is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Alan Henning; children, Joelene Dillon of Fairport, NY, Jessica (Scott) Adamczak of Cornelius, NC, Jennifer (CJ) Miller of Mooresville, NC, and Jason (Danielle) Henning of Newark, NY; grandchildren, Jacob, Becky, and Justin Dillon, Cole and Chase Miller, and Dominick Henning; brothers, Chris (Betty), Peter (Charlene), Paul (Sheila), Jody (Dawn), and Matthew (Laurie) Black; sister, Lou Ann (Dale) Conover; father-in-law, Roger Henning; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Lydia), Mark, and Duane (Scott) Henning; sister-in-law, Susan (Dan) Foley; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 12 PM – 3 PM on Sunday (February 7) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To best accommodate those who wish to attend with Covid protocol, please register for a time by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday (February 8), 10 AM at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Noelle will be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery in the Spring. Contributions in Noelle’s memory may be directed to the church or Lipson Cancer Institute, rrhgive.org/giving. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Noelle’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.