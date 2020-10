WOLCOTT: Age 72, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bill; her son Kurt Henninge; step daughter Vickie Henninge Ross; step sons Chris and Danny Henninge; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Marilyn and Dot. Cherie enjoyed her animals as well as the time she spent with Bill at the casino. The family wants to give special thanks to the Lake Shore Ambulance for their special care in transporting Cherie. By Cherie’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements by Genesee Valley Cremation.