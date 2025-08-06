Henry, Craig Alkinburg

PALMYRA: Craig Alkinburg Henry, 52, passed away on July 30, 2024, following a brief hospital stay.

Born in Rochester, NY, Craig was a 1991 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and later attended the Everest Institute with a concentration in criminal justice. He spent many years working as a security guard throughout the Rochester area, where he was respected for his professionalism and genuine care for the businesses he served. Those who worked with Craig knew him as someone who took his responsibilities seriously while maintaining a friendly approach with everyone he encountered.

Craig was a devoted father to his sons, Connor Henry and Cody Henry of Willow Spring, NC. He is also survived by his parents, Peter and Donna Henry of Macedon, NY; his sister, Rebecca Henry and sister-in-law, Jessica Bancroft of Riverdale Park, MD; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Anyone who spent time with Craig would remember his quick wit, his striking blue eyes, and his infectious enthusiasm for discussing space and astronomy. He could talk for hours about the latest discoveries and cosmic mysteries, sharing facts and theories with anyone willing to listen. Craig also enjoyed horror movies, especially the Friday the 13th and Freddy Krueger series, and cherished time spent with friends and his beloved pets.

Craig’s curiosity about the world around him and his dedication to those he cared about defined who he was. His family and friends will carry forward his memory and the genuine warmth he brought to their lives.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Craig Henry will be offered on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, 11AM, at the Zion Episcopal Church, 120 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY 14522, all are welcome to attend. Please visit the tribute wall of Craig’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.