October 17th 2020, Saturday
Henson, Burnell James

by WayneTimes.com
July 12, 2020

NEWARK: Burnell “Bernie” Henson, 71, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Rochester General Hospital. Family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday (July 15) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.  A graveside service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Oaklawn Cemetery, Phelps.  In memory of Bernie, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Newark Volunteer Fire Department, 150 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513 or American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607. Bernie was born the son of the late Burnell (Helen) Henson on Sunday, October 10, 1948, in Geneva, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area attending both Phelps and Newark schools. He went to work for Xerox after school and would retire from there 38 years later.  Most will remember Bernie from the Newark Fire Department as he was a volunteer there for over 47 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars, and dirt track races. Bernie will be remembered by his children, Jeremy Henson, Kimberly (Scott) Homer and Daniel Henson; grandchildren, Sarah McRobbie, Sean McRobbie, Amelia Henson and Addison Henson; great-grandchild, Thomas Pender; mother of Bernie’s children, Joslyn Henson; several nieces and nephews. Bernie was predeceased by his five sisters. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

