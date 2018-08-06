Herbst, Barbara E.

LYONS: Age 77, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Barb was born June 21, 1941 in Auburn, a daughter to the late William H. and Isabelle Fox Gifford. She loved to crochet, do needle point, ceramics and play cards. She was predeceased by her husband Leland J. Herbst, brothers, Glen Fox and Albert Gifford, and sister, Pauline Abbott. She is survived by 5 children, Tammy Montagne of Lyons, Timothy (Cindy) Herbst of South Carolina, Barbara (Harry) Garling of Port Gibson, Debra (Jeffrey) Yahn of Farmington, Vivian (Don) Matteson of South Carolina; 13 grand Children, Crystal (Ken) Wells, Chet (Stacy) Wells, Joshua Herbst, Jessica Herbst, Todd Bouwens, Sherry Bouwens, Chad (Noelia) Bouwens, Nicole (Justin) Garling, Travis (Touk) Yahn, Shane (Stephanie) Yahn, Steven (Crystal) Matteson, Ashley Matteson, Kurtis (Lisa) Matteson; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lena Reed and Betty Lou Sherman; and nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday (Aug. 7) from 5 to 8 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday (Aug. 8) at 10 am. Burial will be in North Farmington Friends Cemetery. keysorfuneralhomes.com