MACEDON: Herbst, Cynthia L.; died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the age of 79. Family and friends are invited to call from 11-1 on Saturday, September 10 (note date) at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A committal service will follow calling at 1pm. Private burial will be in North Farmington Friends Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 or to Newark Wayne Community Hospital Foundation Fund, Rochester Regional Health Foundations, Newark Wayne Community Hospital Foundation, 330 Monroe Avenue, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607. Cynthia was born on August 10, 1943 in Clifton Springs, NY the daughter of Alvin and Lucille Frine Clark. She and William A. Herbst were married on August 22, 1964 at the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Cynthia was a 1964 graduate of Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed a career of over 30 years as a Registered Nurse at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A lifelong resident of the Palmyra and Macedon area, Cynthia was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed playing cards with “the girls.” Cynthia is predeceased by her husband William Herbst; sister Marilyn Culver and brothers George and John VanOrman. She is survived by her daughter Christa Herbst; son Rich (Michele) Herbst and grandchildren Connor, Sawyer and Logan Herbst.