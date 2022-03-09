Herbst, Dorothy Bilotto

LYONS/NEWARK: Dorothy Bilotto Herbst, formerly of Canandaigua, Skaneateles, Newark, and Lyons died peacefully after a brief illness.

Dottie was born April 9, 1938 to the late Frederick and Margaret Sappa Bilotto. She graduated valedictorian from Lyons High School in 1956. She then attended Genesee Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1959 and St. Joseph’s College of Maine graduating in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years working at Lyons Hospital, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and Wayne County Nursing Home.

Dottie was an avid antique collector, decorating her home in a style which rivaled “Country Living” magazine. She loved to paint and collect theorem paintings and other folk art. Her paintings will be cherished by family and future generations for many years to come. Dottie’s world revolved around her two sons, Greg and Matt who were the apple of her eye. She was always their biggest fan.

She was loved by sons Gregory (Marie) Herbst of Canandaigua and Matthew (Julia) Herbst of Skaneateles; seven grandchildren Preston (Alexis Soles) Herbst of Canandaigua, Makenzi Herbst of Boston, MA, Maxwell (Kylah) Herbst of Canandaigua, Benedette Herbst of Skaneateles, Nicholas Herbst of Canandaigua, Owen Herbst and Kellen Herbst both of Skaneateles; two great-grandchildren Reilly and Peyton Herbst both of Canandaigua; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dottie was predeceased by her husband of fifty years, Bill, in 2009. She is also predeceased by two sisters; Josephine Colacino in 1995 and Grace Camp in 2019.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001

keysorfuneral homes.com