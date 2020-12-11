Herdman, Stanley W.

NEWARK: Stanley W. Herdman, 89, died Thursday, December 10, 2020) at his home in Newark. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Newark. Burial is in Canaseraga Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513; Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High St., Newark, NY 14513; Newark Pubic Library, 121 High St., Newark, NY 14513. Stan was born in West Almond, New York on August 18, 1931 the son of the late John and Nancy Durnion Herdman. Mr. Herdman served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After the Army he earned his degree at Alfred Tech. He retired from Mobil Chemical in Macedon. Stan was an active volunteer in his life. He was a past Trustee of the First United Methodist Church. A past president of Wayne Drumlin Antique Car Club and a member of the National Antique Car Club of America, the Antique Truck of America. He was an active member and past Trustee of both the Arcadia Historical Society and the Wayne County Historical Society. A past commander of the Johnson/Costello American Legion Post in Penn Yan. Stan had been a past Master of both the Newark and Penn Yan Grange. He is survived by his wife Hazel; a daughter Patricia Metcalf; a son Mark Herdman; three grandchildren Jonathan (Erica) Metcalf, Nathaniel Metcalf and Erin (Dan) Stoneburner; three great grandchildren Morgan Metcalf, Logan Metcalf and Kevin Stoneburner; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother John Herdman. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com