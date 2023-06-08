Herendeen, Richard J. 

MACEDON: Richard passed away on June 4, 2023, at age 84. He is predeceased by his wife, Donna Macmath Herendeen; Parents Arthur and Leora; Brothers: Allen, George, James, Charles, and Clarence; and sisters Margaret and Alice.

He is survived by his children: Richard D., Jeffrey (Andrea), Kelly (Robert) Martin, Ellen (Patric) Doyle, John (Yvonne Scott); Brothers Nathan and Stanley; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11 AM at Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Road, Macedon, NY 14502. Graveside service to follow at North Farmington Friends Cemetery, 250 Sheldon Road, Farmington, NY 14425.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s name can be made to Macedon Center United Methodist Church or Farmington Friends Church. Please visit the tribute wall of Richard’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.